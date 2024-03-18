The Turkish aid agency started providing 25 tonnes of aid consisting of basic food items to Gaza, which has been under intense attacks by Israel since October 7, 2023.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens day by day in blockaded Gaza, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continues its aid efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Since the outset of the conflict, TIKA has been providing assistance in the form of food, health, and shelter materials in the region.

In observance of Ramadan, TIKA has commenced distributing food packages to 2,500 displaced families in Gaza.

The food packages, totalling approximately 25 tonnes and containing items such as cooking oil, rice, tomato paste, beans, hummus, lentils, pasta, canned meat, and fish, are being delivered to people in the Deir al Balah, Rafah, and Az Zawayda regions of Gaza.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza