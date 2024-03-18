Gunmen in Nigeria have kidnapped at least 87 people, including women and children in Kaduna state, residents and police said, in a fresh attack after an armed gang seized 286 students and staff from a school in early March.

Kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom payments have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria, especially in the north, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the incident in Kajuru Station village on Sunday night but could not give a figure of those missing.

He said security agents had been deployed to try to rescue the villagers.

Tanko Wada Sarkin, a village head, said 87 people were taken.

"We have so far recorded the return of five people back home who fled through the bush. This attack makes it five times that these bandits are attacking this community," he told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Residents said armed men dressed in army uniform arrived in the village undetected because they had parked their motorbikes away from the village.