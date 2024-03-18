Elon Musk has suggested his use of drugs benefits Tesla investors in an interview, saying he takes prescribed ketamine to treat his "negative frame of mind."

The 52-year-old tycoon confirmed he takes the anesthetic — typically used for pain management and to treat depression — following media reports that his drug use was spooking investors.

Elon Musk has said his ketamine prescription was beneficial for Tesla's investors in a video interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted online on Monday.

Musk said the drug helps him manage a "negative chemical state" similar to depression in the interview conducted this month that also touched on politics, content moderation on X and Tesla.

"From the standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution," said Musk, who runs the automaker, the rocket company SpaceX and the social media platform X.

Musk argued Tesla was worth as much as the rest of the car industry combined.

"For investors, if there's something I'm taking, I should keep taking it."

Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, can induce hallucinogenic effects, creating a sense of detachment and loss of control.

Musk says underwent random drug testing