US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a ground invasion in Rafah would be a "mistake," as they spoke for the first time in a month amid growing tensions over the war in besieged Gaza.

"The president explained why he is so deeply concerned about the prospect of Israel conducting major military operations in Rafah," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

It comes as US Democrats fear that domestic opposition to the war could hurt Biden's reelection chances in November.

"A major ground operation there would be a mistake — it would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza, and further isolate Israel internationally."

Roughly 1.5 million people are sheltering in Rafah, most of them displaced by Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

Biden had asked Netanyahu during the call to dispatch a delegation to the United States to "hear US concerns" about its Rafah plan and "lay out an alternative approach."

Netanyahu "obviously has his own point of view on a Rafah operation" but had agreed to send the team of military, intelligence and aid officials in the coming days, Sullivan added.

"At the same time, I believe that to get to that you need a strategy that works and that strategy should not involve a major military operation that puts thousands and thousands of lives civilian innocent lives at risk and Rafah. There is a better way,'" he added, recalling Biden's comments during the call.

Sullivan also pointed to Rafah's role as a primary entry point for international deliveries of humanitarian aid, adding that "invasion would shut that down or at least put it at grave risk right at the moment when it is most sorely needed."

Related Famine imminent in north Gaza by May, urgent intervention needed: UN

Israel's ethnically cleansing objectives

Netanyahu agreed to Biden's request to send a team of top Israeli security officials to Washington to discuss its Rafah plans.

But Netanyahu said he had insisted to Biden on achieving Israel's war aim of eliminating resistance group Hamas, underscoring US difficulties in influencing its key ally.

Netanyahu said in a statement after the Biden call that he had reiterated "Israel's commitment to achieving all of the war's objectives."