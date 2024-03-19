Fourteen bodies have been discovered in an affluent suburb of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince as international efforts have accelerated to fill a political vacuum created by weeks of gang violence that has compelled the impending departure of the prime minister.

Local residents told the AFP news agency on Monday they did not know the circumstances of the deaths but said that the Laboule and Thomassin neighbourhoods, in the suburb of Petion-Ville, had been under attack by what they said were armed criminals since dawn.

Witnesses said gang members attacked a bank, a gas station and homes in the area. Gunfire continued to ring out in Petion-Ville in the afternoon.

"They came wearing balaclavas in their cars, on motorcycles, with their own ambulance, then they massacred the population of Petion-Ville," said local resident Vincent Jean Robert.

"I was on my motorcycle when they arrived and started shooting," a motorcycle taxi driver named Cadet said, while adding, "We don't know if it's bandits or the police who were behind this."

He suspected that the victims were those who had been out late at night, "searching for something to eat for their children."

Haiti has been engulfed for three weeks in a gang uprising by well-armed groups saying they want to topple Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Last week Henry agreed to step aside to allow the formation of an interim government, following pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries, including the CARICOM regional body, and the United States.

The situation remains dire even as Washington voiced hope that a transitional body to lead the country, set up at a crisis meeting a week ago, could be ready "as soon as today" — though as of that evening, nothing had been announced.

"I understand that Haitian stakeholders are very close to finalising membership and remain in active discussions with CARICOM leaders as it relates to the makeup of the Transitional Presidential Council," US State Department said.