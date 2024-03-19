Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani has announced that her country has accepted part of a US proposal on the use of the Serbian dinar in the country.

On Feb. 1, Kosovo adopted the euro for cash payment transactions despite concerns expressed by ethnic Serbs living in the country's north.

Osmani told the media on Monday during a visit to the municipality of Lipljan that there is agreement on part of the proposal that was presented by the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, when he was in Kosovo last week.

However, there is no agreement on the second part, she said.

"It is very positive that the international community, led by the US, agrees that there will no longer be dinars in circulation in Kosovo, and with their help, we have achieved that, from now on all remittances and financial aid coming from Serbia will be in euros and not in dinars,'' said Osmani.

She added that the dinar issue should be resolved as soon as possible because it creates a big problem for Kosovo.

According to Osmani, Kosovo is considering ways to guarantee that aid sent from Serbia to the Serbian community in Kosovo does not fall into the wrong hands.