WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN chief alarmed by killings of civilians in Myanmar
UN chief Guterres has condemned Myanmar military air strikes targeting civilians in Rakhine state that reportedly killed dozens.
UN chief alarmed by killings of civilians in Myanmar
In this image taken from drone video provided by Free Burma Rangers, smoke arises from burning buildings in Waraisuplia village in Kayah State, Myanmar on Feb. 18, 2022. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 19, 2024

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has said he is "alarmed" by reports of ongoing Myanmar military air strikes on villages in Rakhine state, where locals told AFP more than 20 people were killed on Monday.

Clashes have rocked Myanmar's western Rakhine state since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since the military's 2021 coup.

Guterres is "alarmed by reports of ongoing air strikes by the military, including today in Minbya township that reportedly killed and injured many civilians," a spokesman for the UN chief said Monday.

Minbya township lies east of the state capital Sittwe, which has been all but cut off by AA fighters in recent weeks.

The air strike hit the village of Thar Dar around 1:45 am on Monday, killing 10 men, four women and 10 children, one resident told AFP.

"There was no fighting in our village and they bombed us," he said, asking for anonymity for security reasons.

Another resident, also asking for anonymity, said 23 people had been killed in the blast and 18 wounded.

RelatedMany in Myanmar consider fleeing to Thailand to escape conscription
RECOMMENDED

Spread of the conflict

The recent conflict has displaced tens of thousands in Rakhine, where a 2017 military crackdown sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh.

With most mobile networks down communication with the riverine region is extremely difficult.

Junta troops hold Sittwe but in recent weeks AA fighters have made gains in surrounding districts.

Fighting has also spilled over into neighbouring India and Bangladesh.

Last month, at least two people were killed in Bangladesh after mortar shells fired from Myanmar during clashes there landed across the border.

The AA is one of several armed ethnic minority groups in Myanmar's border regions, many of whom have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948 over autonomy and control of lucrative resources.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power
'More prepared than ever' to respond to any attack: Iran