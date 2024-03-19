It's time to reset Israel's government and hold new elections, because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "major obstacle" to peace in the Middle East.

These recent remarks were made - shockingly - by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish American in the government.

His comments come as calls for Israeli elections grow louder both in the United States and within Israel itself. Expectedly, Netanyahu has dismissed calls for early elections and met Schumer's criticism with vitriol, stating that Israel is not a "banana republic."

The truth however is that Netanyahu’s popularity is plummeting both at home and abroad. One sign of this is that Washington and Ottawa are holding talks with war cabinet member and Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz instead.

But would Netanyahu's departure change Israel's policy on Gaza?

Understanding the answer will require taking a closer look at what's unfolding inside of Israel. It is evident that public opinion has turned against Netanyahu, with only 15 percent of Israelis expressing a desire for him to remain in office after the war ends. However, ultra-Orthodox, far-right and nativist parties allied with Likud have made significant gains in the recently-held 2024 municipal elections.

At the same time, so-called leftist parties such as Meretz with their central figurehead Yair Golan have called for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and weaponisation of starvation in a bid to revitalise their political careers.

While gains at the local level for Likud and its allies might not reflect what's happening at the national level, what is certain is that Israel’s policymaking on Gaza regardless of whoever is in power, will remain the same.

Take the future prospects of war cabinet minister Benny Gantz. Gantz, who has held a lead in the polls ahead of the national elections that Netanyahu has repeatedly refused to call. Thousands of protestors in Tel Aviv have also demanded that Gantz ditch the Netanyahu coalition and withdraw his support for the PM.

According to the Lazar Research Institute’s poll for the Israeli daily newspaper Maariv, 49 percent of respondents surveyed expressed confidence in Gantz as the leader of the National Unity Party and as a prospective prime minister. Only 28 percent believed that Netanyahu should keep his job.

Gantz's frequent trips to Canada and the United States with host countries granting him an audience in place of Netanyahu also indicates that he is the preferred candidate among Western allies.

But here lies the catch: The departure of Netanyahu and the arrival of Gantz won’t solve Palestine's problems - but could prolong it. Gantz is not a peacenik or a dove.