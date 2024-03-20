WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada to halt future arms exports to Israel — report
Decision comes after Canadian Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for international community to work toward two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
Canada to halt future arms exports to Israel — report
Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 20, 2024

Canada is halting its arms shipments to Israel, a Canadian government source has told the AFP news agency.

The decision comes on Tuesday as Ottawa has only exported "non-lethal" shipments such as communications equipment to Israel since its war on blockaded Gaza.

No exports have taken place since January, the source added.

Israel has always been a top receiver of Canadian arms exports, with over $15 million worth of military materiel exported to Israel in 2022, according to Radio Canada, following $19 million in shipments in 2021.

That places Israel among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.

In March, a coalition of lawyers and Canadians of Palestinian origin lodged a complaint against the Canadian government seeking to suspend arms exports to Israel, saying Ottawa was violating both domestic and international law.

On Monday, the Canadian Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the international community to work toward a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

RECOMMENDED

"It's a real thing," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told The Toronto Star newspaper.

RelatedWestern doctors decry 'appalling atrocities' by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed at least 31,819 people and wounded 73,934 others in its brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power