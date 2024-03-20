Canada is halting its arms shipments to Israel, a Canadian government source has told the AFP news agency.

The decision comes on Tuesday as Ottawa has only exported "non-lethal" shipments such as communications equipment to Israel since its war on blockaded Gaza.

No exports have taken place since January, the source added.

Israel has always been a top receiver of Canadian arms exports, with over $15 million worth of military materiel exported to Israel in 2022, according to Radio Canada, following $19 million in shipments in 2021.

That places Israel among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.

In March, a coalition of lawyers and Canadians of Palestinian origin lodged a complaint against the Canadian government seeking to suspend arms exports to Israel, saying Ottawa was violating both domestic and international law.

On Monday, the Canadian Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the international community to work toward a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.