Gold prices were stuck in a tight range as traders prepared for a key policy decision from the US Federal Reserve and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, which could shed more light on prospects of rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was steady at $2,158.29 per ounce, as of 0319 GMT on Wednesday. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $2,161.60.

The market focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee's policy statement due at 1800 GMT and Powell's press conference at 1830 GMT.

With the US central bank expected to hold rates steady, traders are awaiting its economic and interest rate projections for the rest of the year.

"There's a real chance that the Fed may not be as dovish as traders want to hear, and that the median dot plot could be revised from three to two, or even one Fed cut this year," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

"And that could trigger a shakeout at these highs for gold and see it break below $2,050 if Powell disappoints doves. Yet, gold remains supported by a broad rise in commodities in general."

Related Does China’s ‘nonstop’ gold purchase show shift away from US dollar?

Gold shines amid prospects of fewer rate cuts