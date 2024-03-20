Life in Sri Lanka is seemingly back to normal.

No one is lining up at fuel depots for days for just a few litres of petrol. Medicines aren’t in short supply anymore, and no mass protests are taking place against the government.

Two years after Sri Lanka defaulted on its loan repayments amid shortages of foreign exchange and essential items, the South Asian nation of 22 million seems to be clawing its way back to economic stability under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. Although it may seem as small as a pinhole at the moment, continued reforms will accelerate passage through the tunnel and allow this light to become bigger and bigger,” wrote IMF officials Krishna Srinivasan and Peter Breuer in a recent op-ed in Sri Lanka’s Sunday Times.

Inflation for February was 5.9 percent, down from 50.6 percent a year ago. In the third quarter of 2023, the economy registered its first expansion in a year and a half. The IMF has projected that the Sri Lankan economy will expand this year, and growth will gather pace next year.

Government spending was twice its revenue when Sri Lanka defaulted in the first half of 2022. Colombo resorted to both note printing and heavy borrowing from domestic markets as foreign financing became scarce.

Inflation soon caught up, and so did interest rates, which more than doubled in a short period of time.

People took to the streets to protest fuel and food shortages as the treasury ran out of dollars to pay for imports. They toppled the government, and the new president immediately sought a $3 billion bailout from the IMF.

As is usually the case, help from the IMF came with strings attached. Colombo had to put its fiscal house in order by raising tax collection and removing energy subsidies.

The IMF has been disbursing funds in small tranches for the last two years as Colombo negotiates debt restructuring deals with key lenders, including China, which is Sri Lanka’s biggest creditor.

While the IMF funding aims to “assure creditors that debt repayment capacity can be restored,” the burden of structural reforms has fallen squarely on the shoulders of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Political economist Asanga Abeyagoonasekera says his field research last month in Sri Lanka revealed a “widening distrust” between the general public and the government due to “multiple policy blunders.”