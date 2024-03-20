The White House has unveiled almost $20B in new grants and loans to support Intel's US chip-making facilities, marking the Biden administration's largest funding announcement yet as it tackles China's dominance of the crucial technology.

President Joe Biden's decision to make the announcement during a trip to Arizona on wednesday underscores his strategy of highlighting legislative achievements in key battleground states ahead of November's presidential rematch against Donald Trump.

"The Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary agreement with Intel to provide up to $8.5B in direct funding along with $11B in loans under the CHIPS and Science Act," the White House said in a statement.

The money "will support the construction and expansion of Intel facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon, creating nearly 30,000 jobs and supporting tens of thousands of indirect jobs," it added.

Wednesday's $8.5B direct funding announcement is the largest of any grant made so far under the $52.7B 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters ahead of the announcement.

The money will help incentivize Intel to make more than $100B worth of investments, which will be one of the largest investments ever in US semiconductor ma nufacturing, she said.

Related Will allies follow US lead for tighter chip restrictions on China?

'America's comeback story'