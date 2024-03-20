Two TRT World contributors have won India’s most prestigious journalism award for an investigative news report on women from the lowest social strata working in harsh, unhygienic conditions, resulting in many of them undergoing hysterectomies due to infections picked at work.

The report – titled ‘Why uterus removal is common among India's manual scavengers’ and published on October 13, 2022 – was a collaborative work between two New Delhi-based freelance journalists, Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan.

They received the Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigative Journalism from India’s federal minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at a glittering function in New Delhi on March 19.

Instituted by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation of the Indian Express media group, the awards acknowledge and honour the best of journalism, showcasing outstanding contributions from print, digital and broadcast journalists across 13 categories, including investigative journalism, sports, politics and government, books, feature writing and regional languages.

The award-winning report delved into the lives of thousands of women across India who have been forced to surgically remove their uterus after picking up infections at work – manual cleaning of dry toilets that involves picking up faecal matter with bare hands, loading the waste into cane baskets or metal troughs, and carrying them on their hips and head for disposal.

"I feel so honoured to receive this award for an issue I have been dearly passionate about,” says Zoya Hussain on the honour.