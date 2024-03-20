WORLD
3 MIN READ
TRT World investigative report wins prestigious journalism award
Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan’s report laid bare the ghastly working conditions faced by women from the lowest social strata in the world’s most populous country.
TRT World investigative report wins prestigious journalism award
Zoya Hussain receives the Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigative Journalism (digital) from India's federal minister Nitin Gadkari. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Anupam Bordoloi
March 20, 2024

Two TRT World contributors have won India’s most prestigious journalism award for an investigative news report on women from the lowest social strata working in harsh, unhygienic conditions, resulting in many of them undergoing hysterectomies due to infections picked at work.

The report – titled ‘Why uterus removal is common among India's manual scavengers’ and published on October 13, 2022 – was a collaborative work between two New Delhi-based freelance journalists, Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan.

They received the Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigative Journalism from India’s federal minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at a glittering function in New Delhi on March 19.

Instituted by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation of the Indian Express media group, the awards acknowledge and honour the best of journalism, showcasing outstanding contributions from print, digital and broadcast journalists across 13 categories, including investigative journalism, sports, politics and government, books, feature writing and regional languages.

The award-winning report delved into the lives of thousands of women across India who have been forced to surgically remove their uterus after picking up infections at work – manual cleaning of dry toilets that involves picking up faecal matter with bare hands, loading the waste into cane baskets or metal troughs, and carrying them on their hips and head for disposal.

"I feel so honoured to receive this award for an issue I have been dearly passionate about,” says Zoya Hussain on the honour.

RECOMMENDED

“I've been working with the community for more than five years. When I pursued this story, the sole aim was to be their voice and bring discussions among the policymakers and government officials. I really hope that officials will (now) take note…and bring some action towards their welfare.”

“I am incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the support and platform TRT World has provided us to bring such crucial yet underreported stories to the forefront. This accolade is a testament to our collective effort and dedication to impactful journalism," she adds.

Hera Rizwan says, ‘It feels great to be recognised by one of the most coveted and prestigious awards in journalism. It definitely inspires me to strive harder to bring out more untold stories to the world."

The award-winning report was part of a Thomson Reuters Grant given to Zoya Hussain for reporting on social inclusion.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
Return of last Israeli hostage in Gaza shows 'commitment' to ceasefire: Hamas
Russia hails 'constructive' Abu Dhabi talks with US, Ukraine, warns challenges persist
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power