Ataturk Cultural Centre wins international BraVo music award in Russia
Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) has been chosen as "the concert and theatre venue of the year" at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announces.
The Istanbul AKM, an emblematic institution in Türkiye's cultural heritage, was revitalised and reopened to the public on 29 October 2021, with President Erdogan in attendance. /Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal Sema
March 20, 2024

The landmark Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Istanbul has been awarded the BraVo music award at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow, as announced by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry said on X that "AKM, which is the heart of culture and art in our country, has been chosen as the concert and theatre centre of the year" in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

"Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Centre has been deemed worthy of the international 'BraVo' award in Russia," the ministry said, adding, "We are proud."

BraVo is an international music award that ambassadors from partner countries traditionally attend.

Year's premier concert and theatre venue

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic, accepted the BraVo International Professional Music Award on AKM's behalf on Tuesday's ceremony.

In his speech, Bilgic highlighted AKM's status as a monumental architectural piece that has left a lasting imprint on Istanbul and Türkiye's cultural and artistic landscape.

He expressed pride in the jury's recognition of AKM as the year's premier concert and theatre venue.

Recalling the grand reopening of the newly renovated centre in 2021, an event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bilgic affirmed that AKM stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's most esteemed stages.

Diverse artistic performances

He commended its state-of-the-art technology and versatility in accommodating a wide array of artistic expressions, stating, "AKM truly merits this honour, showcasing the highest technological standards and readiness to host diverse artistic performances."

Moreover, he noted the award's positive impact on Türkiye-Russia diplomatic relations.

The Istanbul AKM, an emblematic institution in Türkiye's cultural heritage, was revitalised and reopened to the public on 29 October 2021, with President Erdogan in attendance.

Housing several of Istanbul's art groups affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the AKM invites art enthusiasts to its 2,040-seat opera hall, 781 seat theatre hall, 410 square metre AKM Gallery, and the versatile AKM Multi-Purpose Hall, all-equipped with the latest technological advancements.

