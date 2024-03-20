The UN and EU have strongly urged "unfettered" access of aid shipments to Gaza, where officials have documented a high risk of famine.

"We are extremely concerned about the war in Gaza and the unfolding catastrophic humanitarian situation. Gaza is facing famine, this is unacceptable," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a joint press briefing with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels ahead of their bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

"It's critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now, that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," she stressed.

Saying the EU is doing everything it can to channel more aid to Gaza, she also called for the opening of more land crossings while alternatives such as air drops and maritime corridors are developed.

On a lasting solution to the current conflict, von der Leyen said: "We need to build a clear political path towards a two-state solution."

'Act now'

Guterres, for his part, underlined that "nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," as "more than half of the population, over a million people, are facing catastrophic hunger."

"We must act now before it is too late," he urged, adding: "I call on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza and for the international community to fully support our humanitarian efforts."

He added that efforts must continue to stop the killing, reach an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and secure the unconditional release of hostages.