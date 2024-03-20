Palestinian group Hamas said it has shown flexibility to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel in Gaza.

"Hamas has shown flexibility that opens the way to an agreement," Hamas leader Osama Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday.

"The ball is now in Israel's court," he added.

​​​​​​​Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, to reach a truce deal in Gaza.

"Hamas presented a comprehensive vision that includes the principles that we consider necessary for any agreement that achieves the priorities of our people and the resistance in stopping the aggression, the return of the displaced to their places, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza and the entry of aid," Hamdan said.

He said that mediators had conveyed the Israeli position a day earlier, but it was "generally negative and does not respond to the aspirations of our people".

Hamdan said the Israeli response "constitutes a step backwards" compared to previously communicated positions and "is likely to hamper negotiations, and could lead to an impasse".