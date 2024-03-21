More Americans are embracing the idea that the United States should be a Christian country, run by Christian men - even if that means giving up on democracy, new research has found.

About three in 10 Americans believe or at least sympathise with this notion, according to a February study gauging the prevalence of Christian nationalism. The findings by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) were based on interviews with more than 22,000 people across all 50 states.

They come at a time of heightened political tension in the US, amid an upcoming presidential election that pits two candidates who hold vastly different ideologies.

US President Joe Biden has warned that democracy and freedom are at stake in November, reminding Americans that voting and abortion rights were eroded during Donald Trump's tenure as president.

Trump meanwhile has leaned into a more authoritarian brand of leadership, pledging if re-elected to purge government of non-loyalists, kick out migrants and prosecute political enemies.

He has also promised to empower Christian nationalists, said Julie Ingersoll, a religious studies professor at the University of North Florida.

That's why the outcome of the election could determine whether this group gains a real foothold in government, she told TRT World.

"I think we are at a crisis point and the next few months are crucial. I believe a second term for Donald Trump would be disastrous. I believe it would usher in a period of authoritarianism that could be far worse than we can even imagine," she added.

This possibility keeps Jim Aho up at night. Aho is a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Idaho State University and author of several books on Christian dominionism.

Speaking to TRT World, he warned that those with Christian nationalist views "are mobilising right now all over the United States. I've lost plenty of sleep about this. I've worried about this a great deal personally. I've attended their conferences, their lectures. It's very very frightening to me, and we should take it very very seriously."

In response to rising concerns, some groups including the Heritage Foundation have complained that the term "Christian nationalist" is being misused as "a smear against conservative Christians who defend the role of religion in American public life."

But critics point out that Heritage Foundation and other rightwing groups have indeed been pushing theocratic goals in its Project 2025, a "governing agenda" for the next Republican-led government.

The 180-day playbook includes plans to allow citizens to rest on the Sabbath and ensure the US rely on "biblically based" definitions of marriage and family.

According to last month's PRRI study, more than half of Republicans surveyed favoured Christian nationalist views.

White evangelical Protestants were the most supportive and made up a third of the Republican party. Hispanic Protestants and Latter-day Saints also expressed support and sympathy for the view, the research found.

Gaining traction

There are already signs that Christian nationalism is gaining traction in government. Last month, an Alabama Supreme Court judge ruled that frozen embryos are legally human beings and those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death.

In the decision, Judge Tom Parker wrote that Alabama had adopted a "theologically based view of the sanctity of life" and that "life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God."

The finding threw the state's in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures into disarray and sparked a national uproar. However, state lawmakers soon passed "Band-Aid" legislation that didn't challenge the ruling, but granted immunity to providers and patients who destroy embryos while undergoing IVF.

Months before that, House Republicans elected Rep. Mike Johnson to lead the lower chamber. In a November interview, Johnson challenged the longstanding separation of church and state in government, calling it "a misnomer." And in 2016, he described the US not as a democracy but as a "biblical" republic.

Notably, the US Constitution does not explicitly separate church and state. That tradition was coined by founding father Thomas Jefferson. Religious freedoms were later added in the 14th Amendment, which among other things prohibits conditioning US citizenship on a person's religious affiliation, Ingersoll said.