Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US Republican senators that Israel will continue its efforts to defeat Palestinian resistance group Hamas in besieged Gaza, senators told reporters after he addressed a party lunch.

"He's going to do what he said he's going to do. He's going to finish it," Senator Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

The hawkish Israeli leader spoke to Republicans via videolink nearly a week after the Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, gave a speech in the Senate harshly criticising Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace and urging new elections in Israel.

Wednesday's meeting underscored the politicisation of Washington's Israel policy.

Netanyahu has long been aligned with Republicans, who accused Schumer of seeking to "overthrow" the Israeli leader.

"We asked... him for an update, and we got it on the war, on the release of the hostages and in the efforts to defeat Hamas. We told him Israel has every right to defend themselves, and he said that's exactly what they continue to do," Senator John Barrasso said.

Democratic leaders have been grappling with divisions in their party over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza five months into the genocide.

A spokesperson for Schumer said that Netanyahu had offered to speak to the Democrats as well, but Schumer declined, saying that the conversations should not be partisan.