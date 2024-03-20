Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has admitted that an operation carried out by his forces in the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City aimed to "pressure" Hamas during ongoing negotiations in Qatar to reach a hostage swap deal.

Halevi made the televised statement in the evening during an assessment of the situation with military officials from inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The Israeli army is defending its relentless onslaught on the blockaded enclave. "This [ongoing brutal assault in Gaza] is very important to pressure Hamas, very important to pressure negotiations as well," Halevi claimed.

Earlier, Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured on Wednesday in intense Israeli army shelling near the Al Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City as they were breaking their fast on the 10th day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The artillery bombardment resulted in widespread fires in the areas, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, and forcing hundreds to flee to eastern Gaza City neighborhoods such as Tuffah, Zeitoun, Shejaiya, and Sabra, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Israel's army claimed it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Al Shifa hospital, an allegation the resistance group Hamas denied.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of Gaza's media office, said all of those killed had been wounded patients and displaced persons inside the hospital.

"The Israeli occupation army practices lying and deception in spreading its narrative as part of justifying its continuous and law-breaking crimes, which violate international law, international humanitarian law," he said.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al Shifa hospital.