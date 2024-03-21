Nearly 70 former US officials, diplomats and military officers have urged President Joe Biden to warn Israel of severe consequences if it denies civil rights and basic necessities to Palestinians and expands illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

"The United States must be willing to take concrete action to oppose" such practices, the group said in an open letter to Biden on Wednesday, "including restrictions on the provision of [US] assistance [to Israel] consistent with US law and policy."

Among the signatories were more than a dozen former ambassadors, as well as other retired State Department officials and former Pentagon, intelligence and White House officials, including Anthony Lake, a national security adviser to former president Bill Clinton.

The letter underscored rising dismay in the United States over Israeli genocide in besieged Gaza.

In its letter, the group said that an Israeli war on the blockaded enclave was "necessary and justified."

But Israel's carnage has "been marked by repeated violations" of international law banning indiscriminate killing and the use of weapons that do not permit discrimination between combatants and civilians, the group said.

"Tens of thousands of Gazan civilians have been killed, the majority of whom are women and children," the group said. "Civilian killings of this nature and magnitude cannot be justified."

The group said that it strongly backs Biden's call for an immediate truce of at least six weeks, the establishment of a reliable humanitarian aid delivery system, and the release of captives.