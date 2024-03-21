UN agencies have warned that waste from electronics is piling up worldwide while recycling rates remain low and are likely to fall even further.

The agencies referred to "e-waste," as discarded devices with a plug or battery, including cellphones, electronic toys, TVs, microwave ovens, e-cigarettes, laptop computers and solar panels. It does not include waste from electronic vehicles, which fall into a separate category.

In a report released Wednesday, the UN’s International Telecommunications Union and research arm UNITAR said some 62 million tons of “e-waste” was generated in 2022, enough to fill tractor-trailers that could be lined up bumper to bumper around the globe. It’s on track to reach 82 million tons by 2030.

According to the report, metals — including copper, gold and iron — accounted for half of the 62 million tons, worth around $91B. Plastics accounted for 17 million tons and the remaining 14 million tons include substances such as composite materials and glass.

'Staggering growth'

The UN says 22 percent of the e-waste mass was properly collected and recycled in 2022. It is expected to fall to 20 percent by the end of the decade because of the “staggering growth" of such waste due to higher consumption, limited repair options, shorter product life cycles, growing “electronification” of society, and inadequate e-waste management infrastructure.

The report states that around 50 percent of e-waste is generated in Asia, where only a few countries have regulations or targets for e-waste collection. In Europe, where per-capita waste generation is highest, recycling and collection rates exceed 40 percent. In Africa, recycling and collection rates are only about 1 percent, the lowest of any of the five major global regions.

“The latest research shows that the global challenge posed by e-waste is only going to grow,” said Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, head of the ITU telecommunication development bureau.