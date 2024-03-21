Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called youth coordinator in Iran during an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT identified the location of Barzan Hesenzade, codenamed "Tolhildan Kandil," who joined the terrorist organisation in 2016 in a rural area of the Qandil region.

Hesenzade was also found to be in contact with PKK/KCK ringleaders Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan, as well as to have been involved in recruitment efforts for the terrorist group.