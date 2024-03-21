One of the most significant topics on Iraq's recent agenda revolves around negotiations with the United States over the potential withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs even issued a statement saying that both sides have agreed to continue the negotiations.

Iraq's call for a hands-off approach is not directed solely at the US. Baghdad made a similar demand that its neighbour Iran too refrain from interfering in Iraq's internal affairs and respect its sovereignty.

During a meeting in Iraq with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on February 5, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani emphasised that Baghdad will not compromise on its sovereignty and security.

A few days later, the Central Bank of Iraq revoked the operating license of the National Bank of Iran, which was earlier sanctioned by the US in 2018 for financing Shiite militia organisations operating in Iraq.

In June last year, Iraq also revoked the dollar transfer and trade permits of 14 banks engaged in dollar smuggling to Iran to circumvent the sanctions.

The chain of events makes it clear that many stakeholders in Iraq are uneasy with the transformation of Iraqi territory into a battleground between the US and Iran and seek an end to this situation as soon as possible.

As Iraq tries to get out of the vortex of the US and Iran, Baghdad appears to be veering towards China as an alternative, given Beijing’s global ascent and its burgeoning interest in the Middle East.

Growing footprints in Middle East

Half of China's oil imports are sourced from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Iraq being its foremost energy partners within the region.

China's oil imports from the Middle East have not been limited to unilateral trade, and it has compensated a significant part of its expenses by exporting weapons, technology, labour and other products to the region or by carrying out joint investment projects in various industries.

For example, Saudi Arabia's Aramco and China's Sinopec signed a $3.5 billion deal under which Riyadh built an oil refinery in China's Fujian province. On the other hand, the China-Saudi Arabia Oil Refinery in China, worth $1.5 billion, has committed to supply China with 10 million tons of oil for 50 years.

For Beijing, maintaining stability and order in the Middle East is crucial to China's global projects, particularly regarding energy supply.

Therefore, China aims to foster regional balance among the significant confronting powers – Iran-Israel, Iran-Saudi Arabia and Israel-Arab world – in the region through diplomatic means and to ensure this balance continues.

China's fundamental approach towards the conflicts and clashes of interest unfolding in the Middle East is based on the principle of neutrality. In this process, Middle Eastern countries have emerged as significant markets for Chinese products, with a substantial portion of the region's imports originating from the Asian giant, the world’s second-largest economy.

China's prioritisation of economic preferences does not imply neglect of its security and military dimensions. What is crucial for China is not to portray itself as a superpower with global responsibilities but rather to present itself as a country capable of fostering sustainable relations with various nations.

As an initial step in the development of its military presence in the Middle East, China is engaged in endeavours to conduct joint exercises, establish joint patrols, provide consultations, and create joint military intelligence platforms with the countries in the region.

China's arms exports to the Middle East and North Africa increased by approximately 40 percent between 2017 and 2020 compared to 2013-2017.

A significant portion of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) – commonly referred to as drones – in the possession of countries in the region are of Chinese origin.

The most significant buyers of Chinese weapons in the region include the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Egypt. In recent years, countries such as Algeria, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have also increased procurement of Chinese arms.

Additionally, in 2017, Saudi Arabia entered into a $60 billion agreement with China to jointly set up a CH4 drone factory in Saudi Arabia.

The general framework of China's Middle East policies is formed by China's need for energy resources, the routes of the Middle East, and its contribution to the political stability of the region.