A 12-year-old boy in occupied east Jerusalem lights the fuse of a long firework and hoists it in the air. Then, just before it explodes and illuminates the night sky with a burst of red, he is shot in the chest by Israeli police and falls to the ground.

A clip of Rami Halhouli's final moments last week has been circulating on social media for days. Human rights activists say it shines a light on the surge of Palestinians — including dozens of children — who have been killed without justification by Israeli forces since Oct. 7.

Halhouli's family says the boy was struck by a bullet fired from the direction of an Israeli police watchtower looking over the Shuafat refugee camp.

Halhouli, his brother and four friends, the family says, were lighting fireworks to celebrate the end of another day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Israeli police say the officer who fired the shot acted appropriately, citing regulations that permit shooting someone who is aiming a firework at another person in a life-threatening way. The Israeli government says the shooting is under investigation.

Surging death toll

Ali Halhouli, the boy's father, was at home when he heard the gunshot — and then his son crying out for his mother. “When I rushed out of here I saw him lying on his face,” he said.

Violence across east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank has spiked since October 7.

At least 435 Palestinians from east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed by Israeli fire since then, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Many have been shot dead in armed clashes, others for throwing stones at troops. Some appear to have posed no apparent threat.

Around 100 of these 435 fatalities have been children under 18, according to the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem.

In 60 of these cases, the group say there seems to have been no justification for the use of lethal force. These include cases where teens or younger children were hurling rocks or participating in protests.

'We are scared'

"It's clear there is a trigger-happy attitude among Israeli soldiers and border police officers, and it affects Palestinian children too," said Sarit Michaeli, a B'Tselem spokeswoman.

“Regarding the specific case in Shuafat refugee camp," she said, " a young child was not posing any threat to a heavily armed border police officer.”

Halhouli, the youngest of seven siblings, was shot at around 8 p.m. last Tuesday outside his home on a garbage-strewn alleyway, his father said.