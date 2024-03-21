Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak to discuss a UN roadmap to end the civil war in Yemen.

The discussions dwelt on efforts to support peace talks between Yemen’s warring rivals to help restore stability to the Arab country, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The UN roadmap includes a commitment from the country’s warring rivals to implement a nationwide ceasefire, pay all public sector salaries, resume oil exports, open roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and further ease restrictions on Sanaa Airport and Al Hudaydah port.

Earlier this week, the Yemeni government suspended the implementation of the UN roadmap, citing Houthi escalation in the Red Sea.