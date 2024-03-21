Türkiye has long been coping with the persistent threat of terrorism along its borders, particularly from PKK, a designated terrorist group seeking instability in the region. The PKK's attacks have caused immense suffering, claiming the lives of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent announcement regarding Türkiye's security along its Iraqi borders signifies a meaningful development in the country's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. Erdogan's statement, "We are about to complete the circle that will secure our borders with Iraq. This summer, we will have permanently resolved the issue regarding our Iraqi borders," reflects Türkiye's determination to tackle the PKK threat head-on.

PKK in Iraq

One of the key challenges Türkiye has faced is the PKK's presence and activities in Iraq. Despite being designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, the PKK has been able to operate in Iraq with relative impunity. However, Iraq's recent decision to designate the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders is a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism.

For decades, the PKK has maintained a stronghold in the mountainous regions along the Turkish border in northern Iraq. Their presence dates back to 1980s, before they embarked upon their violent terror campaign. Additionally, the PKK established a significant presence in Makhmour, located in the southern part of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) region, starting in the early 1990s.

The rugged terrain of northern Iraq has provided the PKK with a strategic advantage, allowing them to establish training camps and hideouts in the remote and difficult-to-access areas. From these bases, it has launched attacks against Türkiye, targeting not only military personnel but also civilians, including women and children.

Despite Türkiye's efforts to combat the PKK, including military operations and cooperation with international partners, the group has persisted in its activities, posing a threat to the region's stability and security. The PKK's presence in Makhmour, in particular, has been a source of tension between Türkiye and the KRG, with Türkiye calling upon the KRG to take action against the PKK operating in its territory.

‘Iraq’s move will help improve relations with Türkiye’

Although there are political parties in Iraq that provide cooperation and support to the PKK, it is only now, after the recent security meetings between Baghdad and Ankara, and the announcement by the Iraqi National Security Council to ban the party, does its days look limited.