Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, increasing to nine the number of Palestinians killed in the territory over 24 hours, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A 19-year-old Palestinian died after being shot by Israeli forces in El Bireh near Ramallah on Thursday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. WAFA said he was wounded during confrontations with Israeli forces.

South of Bethlehem, Israeli forces shot dead a 63-year-old Palestinian near settlement of El'azar, WAFA reported.

The Israeli military said soldiers had fired shots towards "a Palestinian who aroused their suspicion at the El'azar Junction".

"A hit was identified and he was later pronounced dead," it said, adding that military police had opened an investigation into the incident.

Citing Hebrew-language media, the Times of Israel reported that the 63-year-old man had his hands in the air when he was shot but there was no immediate confirmation from the military.

Since the Gaza war began, Israel has stepped up military raids in the occupied West Bank, where violence had already been surging for over a year.

UN records show Israeli forces or settlers have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that triggered Israel's war on Gaza.

Long-running tensions