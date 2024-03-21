A Palestinian woman sits on the ground, embracing her deceased toddler who's draped in a white sheet. Tears stream down her face as she silently cries and murmurs the word "alhamdulillah," a humble acknowledgement in Arabic that Muslims use to express gratitude and thankfulness to God regardless of difficult circumstances they may be encountering.

That expression of faith touched millions of viewers on social media, even resulting in life-changing decisions for some. And the 25-year-old Abbey Hafez, who’s married to a Muslim man and identified herself as a Christian, was one of them.

The American social media influencer began reading the Quran after watching this video and being captivated by the Palestinian mother's devotion. Sharing her story in an interview, she said, "I need to read this book and see what it is that they believe in to be this steadfast in their faith."

Like Hafez, whose videos have garnered over 35 million views online, there’s a widespread trend across Western countries where people are taking a keen interest in knowing Islam beyond its stereotypical portrayal peddled by mainstream media for decades.

From famous celebrities to activists with millions of followers, the trend of individuals announcing their decision to embrace Islam or, at the very least, start reading the Quran has become increasingly common on social media since October 7.

Examples include Henry Klassen, a renowned ophthalmology professor at the University of California, and former Spanish football player Jose Ignacio Peleterio converting to Islam. Hollywood star Will Smith has also expressed his interest in reading the Quran. In another instance, at least 30 women announced their conversion to Islam in Melbourne, Australia, deeply moved by witnessing the strong faith of Palestinians.

The snowball effect

Feelings of solidarity, empathy or sympathy with Palestinians might contribute to the wish to learn more about their background and faith, Dr Vanessa Vroon of Social and Behavioural Sciences at University of Amsterdam explains.

Once people start to educate themselves about Islam, they often realise that “it is different from what they learn from the often negative media coverage of Islam in Western countries,” she tells TRT World.

When asked about what might be the political roots and implications of these conversions, Vroon says, “Politics are known to play a role in so far as people ask themselves: is Islam really that bad?”

“What might make a difference in light of the Palestine-Israel conflict is that in the news, day in day out, people see that amidst the devastation of war, Palestinians turn to Allah for help and strength. This, again, might be a first impetus to start learning more about their religion, possibly become convinced of its truth and consider becoming Muslim oneself,” she adds.

A young American woman, Megan Rice, was among the pioneers in sharing her exploration of Islam online, inspired by the Palestinian people. She began posting videos discussing her journey into Islam, particularly after purchasing the Quran, which garnered interest from her followers, prompting them to consider buying the holy book themselves.

While interacting with her followers and responding to their queries largely about her learning of the Quran, Rice established a digital book club where people could exchange thoughts and interpretations of Quranic passages. The number of Western individuals who have begun reading the Quran and sharing numerous videos detailing their positive and enriching experiences has thus increased over the months.

Megan's journey experienced a profound transformation as she evolved from being influenced by others to becoming an influencer herself, assuming the role of an initiator within her newfound community after her conversion to Islam. Now, she actively continues her social media activism by spearheading various campaigns.

The new young social media users aren’t just bold enough to reject Western states’ blind support for every Israeli action, challenge media biases, and seek truth through independent research; they also aimed to inspire others to join their quest for a more nuanced understanding of the colonial occupation.

Another American woman, 32-year-old author and content designer Kaitlyn Luckow, currently residing in Germany, launched a BookTok series—a type of content on TikTok where users share, discuss, and review books—after October 7 to impart knowledge on the history of Palestine.

“I knew I had to use the platform I had –regardless of how small it may be– to share learnings, resources, and books. I don’t know everything and I’m learning every single day. And if I can encourage others to do the same, then maybe we can collectively demand and create systemic change,” she told TRT World.

People around the world, especially the youth, are starting to open their eyes and educate themselves, Luckow believes, as they go on social media every day and watch as innocent humans are being murdered while their governments try to convince them that this is the right thing to do to protect their own interests.