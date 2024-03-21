Israel's use of internationally banned munitions in the attacks on Gaza not only increased casualties but also led to the loss of agricultural land productivity, according to a Palestinian official.

"Israel used many internationally banned munitions in Gaza, such as white phosphorus, harmful bombs, and missiles from the US," Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union Moayyad Bsharat told Anadolu.

He noted that these weapons could cause blindness, cancer, as well as amputation of hands and feet, and skin burns in the future.

"These substances also poison the soil and the crops grown on it," Bsharat warned.

He pointed out that farmers could be at risk of developing skin cancer or other respiratory-related diseases due to their contact with and direct exposure to these materials.