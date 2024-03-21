WORLD
Israel's use of banned munitions rendering soil poisonous — Palestine
Moayyad Bsharat, Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union, says the use of internationally banned munitions is making agricultural land unproductive and irreversibly altering its composition.
Palestinian official warns that farmers could be at risk of developing skin cancer or other respiratory-related diseases.
March 21, 2024

Israel's use of internationally banned munitions in the attacks on Gaza not only increased casualties but also led to the loss of agricultural land productivity, according to a Palestinian official.

"Israel used many internationally banned munitions in Gaza, such as white phosphorus, harmful bombs, and missiles from the US," Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union Moayyad Bsharat told Anadolu.

He noted that these weapons could cause blindness, cancer, as well as amputation of hands and feet, and skin burns in the future.

"These substances also poison the soil and the crops grown on it," Bsharat warned.

He pointed out that farmers could be at risk of developing skin cancer or other respiratory-related diseases due to their contact with and direct exposure to these materials.

Bsharat drew attention to the negative impact of Israel's use of banned munitions on people, animals, and the environment in Gaza.

He quoted some researchers as saying that lands where these substances were used might not be suitable for agriculture for three to five years or might not be very productive.

"There are videos showing that Israeli bombs create craters up to 10 meters deep. Therefore, it's impossible to determine the degree of soil burning, which means the soil is completely burned and lost its productivity," Bsharat added.

