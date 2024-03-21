The top politician in India's capital New Delhi was arrested in a graft probe his supporters say is aimed at sidelining opponents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister and a key leader in an opposition alliance challenging Modi in next month's polls, was detained on Thursday after several hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, India's main financial crimes agency.

The government of Kejriwal, himself an anti-graft campaigner, has been accused of corruption in the allocation of private liquor licences and a probe in the matter has already seen two of his top allies jailed.

Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena Singh confirmed the arrest and said Kejriwal remained the capital's chief minister.

"We made it clear from the beginning that if needed, Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail," she said.

She described his arrest as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that Arvind Kejriwal is not just a human but an idea," Singh said. "If you think that by arresting one Arvind Kejriwal you can finish that idea, you are wrong."

Concerns over democratic norms

Kejriwal's government introduced a controversial policy to liberalise the sale of liquor in 2021 by inviting private players to set up stores, ending a government monopoly.