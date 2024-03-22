Friday, March 22, 2024

1726 GMT — United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths called for an immediate ceasefire and said Israel needs to lift all impediments to aid distribution to Gazans.

"Limits to aid distribution within Gaza are set by those who block the movements of convoys meant to feed tens of thousands of critically hungry people," Griffiths said in a post on social media platform X.

1641 — UNSC to vote Saturday on call for immediate Gaza ceasefire: sources

The Security Council will vote on a new draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, diplomats said, but the United States has indicated it may veto it.

The vote will come a day after the United States put forward a text on the need for a ceasefire that was vetoed by Russia and China and opposed by Arab states, which said it was not explicit enough in pressuring Israel.

The vote on the resolution, led in part by Algeria, the Arab nation currently on the 15-member Security Council, is expected at 10 am (1400 GMT), three diplomats said.

1640 GMT — Full-scale Rafah operation risks 'further isolating Israel': Blinken

A full-scale ground offensive against Gaza's Rafah would further isolate Israel internationally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We share Israel's goal of defeating Hamas... A major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it," he told reporters in Israel. "It risks further isolating Israel around the world."

1606 GMT — Russia, China 'cynically vetoed' Gaza ceasefire resolution: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Russia and China "cynically vetoed" a US-led draft resolution at the UN Security Council on a ceasefire in Gaza.

"On the resolution, which got very strong support, but then was cynically vetoed by Russia and China, I think we were trying to show the international community a sense of urgency about getting a ceasefire," Blinken told reporters in Israel.

1600 GMT — Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Malta agree to recognise Palestinian state

The leaders of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta released a joint statement on Friday announcing that they will recognise a Palestinian state.

The statement said the countries’ leaders agreed that “the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side, in peace and security.”

The statement said the four leaders discussed their “readiness” to recognise an independent Palestine.

It added that they will do so “when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right.”

1557 GMT — Death toll from Israeli onslaught on Gaza tops 32,000

The Health Ministry Gaza has said that at least 32,070 people have been killed in more than five months of the Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

The toll includes at least 82 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,298 people have been wounded in Gaza since the onslaught began in October last year.

1444 GMT — There is no safe exit for civilians from Rafah: US

US Vice President Kamala Harris said there was no way for civilians to escape the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to send troops as Washington presses for more humanitarian aid.

"There is nowhere for these people to go and be safe,” Harris told reporters as she departed for a trip to Puerto Rico and Florida.

1442 GMT — Israel opening new aid routes into Gaza: military

Israel's military said it had opened a new entry point for aid to enter Gaza and was allowing unlimited supplies into the enclave after a UN-backed report said there was an imminent risk of famine in the north and that it would spread.

After closing off access to Gaza following the attack on Oct. 7, Israel has since allowed in aid convoys amid growing international pressure to boost the amount of supplies to feed Gaza's 2.3 million people.

"As much as we know, by our analysis, there is no starvation in Gaza. There is a sufficient amount of food entering Gaza every day," Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of Israel's Coordination and Liasion Administration for Gaza, told reporters at Gate 96, a new entry point for delivering supplies to the northern area.

1355 GMT — Israel will go into Rafah even without US support: Netanyahu

Israel plans to launch a ground offensive in Gaza's Rafah with or without the support of its close ally the United States, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We have no way to defeat Hamas without getting into Rafah and eliminating the battalions that are left there. I told him (Blinken) that I hope to do that with the support of the United States, but if we need to, we will do it alone," Netanyahu said after meeting Blinken in Tel Aviv.

1354 GMT — France to work on new UN Gaza ceasefire resolution: Macron

France will work on a new United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza following the Russian and Chinese veto against a resolution proposed by the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Following Russia's and China's veto a few minutes ago, we are going to resume work on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners to reach an agreement," Macron said at end of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels.

France's Foreign Ministry said it had started drafting a resolution with diplomats, saying they would put a draft forward if the U.S. resolution did not pass

1330 GMT — UNSC fails to adopt US-backed resolution on Gaza truce

Russia and China vetoed a US-backed draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council on a ceasefire in Gaza, with Moscow accusing Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.

Russia and China both exercised their veto against the resolution, which called for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said it was exceedingly politicised and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount an offensive in Rafah.

1251 GMT — Global community 'eagerly' waits for Israeli officials to be brought to justice: Türkiye

The global community “eagerly” waits for the Israeli officials "to be brought to justice” for their crimes in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said.

"For the first time in history, the entire world public is eagerly awaiting the day when the Israeli officials who committed these crimes will be brought to justice," Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

The statement noted that Israeli officials attempted to conceal their crimes against Palestinians and shield themselves from accountability, adding: “They have targeted President Erdogan for speaking the entire truth.”

1217 GMT —Thousands defy Israeli restrictions, pray at Al Aqsa Mosque

At least 120,000 Palestinian worshipers performed the second Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

Around 120,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Azzam al Khatib, the director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu.

This number is considered lower than usual for this time of Ramadan, as the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated the number of worshippers to be around 250,000 on the same day last year.

1120 GMT — US top diplomat Blinken arrives in Israel on 3rd leg of Mideast tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel from Egypt on the third leg of his fresh Middle East tour.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials during his visit.

The visit is dominated by efforts to reach an agreement on a hostage swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and discuss the risks of Israeli army's ground assault in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

1106 GMT — Israel says seized 800 hectares of West Bank land

Israel announced the seizure of 800 hectares (1,977 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank, which activists called the largest such seizure in decades.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the area in the northern Jordan Valley was declared "state lands" as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for Gaza truce talks.

1004 GMT — US tells Qatar to threaten Hamas with expulsion amid cease-fire talks impasse

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Qatar to threaten Hamas with deportation from the capital Doha, home to senior Hamas members, in case the group does not agree on a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal to end the Israeli war in Gaza, CNN has reported.

Citing two US officials, the report revealed that Blinken conveyed this message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, in a meeting held on March 5 in Washington.

The officials said that Qatar comprehended the message and showed no major rebuff.

1003 GMT — Finland announces to resume funding for UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Finland will lift a freeze on aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the foreign trade and development minister has announced.

Following the unproven Israeli accusation that some UNRWA staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks, many countries, including Finland, suspended payments to the aid agency in late January, pe nding an investigation.

"UNRWA improving its risk management, that is, preventing and initiating close monitoring for misconduct, provides sufficient guarantees for us at this point in time to continue our support," Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio said at a press conference in Helsinki.

The Finish decision came after the European Commission announced earlier this month that it would release €50 million (approximately $54.7 million) in UNRWA funding.

0922 GMT — UN rapporteur urges accountability in Gaza for Israeli crimes

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine has said that accountability is "more needed than ever," in Gaza amid ongoing committed crimes by Israel.

"The colossal amount of evidence concerning international crimes committed by Israel in Gaza just over the past six months could keep the International Criminal Court busy for the next five decades, especially at the pace of the current proceedings," Francesca Albanese said on X.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

0820 GMT — Video shows Israeli drone following, killing 4 Palestinian civilians in Khan Younis