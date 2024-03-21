Young Americans are much more critical than other citizens of how Israel is waging its brutal war in Gaza, with US public opinion overall divided on President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave, a major survey said.

Despite intense, divisive public debate on the war — and extensive discussion in Washington on how it will affect Biden's reelection chances — the survey by the Pew Research Center also found that many Americans are not paying close attention and that 40 percent said they were unsure whether Biden was striking the right balance.

Among Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, 46 percent said that the way Israel is carrying out its response to the October 7 surprise blitz is unacceptable, with only 21 percent saying it was acceptable and the rest responding they were not sure.

Young people's views were nearly flipped among older Americans, with 53 percent of those aged 65 and above supporting Israel's response and 29 percent calling it unacceptable.

Biden, 81, has often described himself as a lifelong supporter of Israel and has staunchly defended its right to respond to the October 7.

The self-proclaimed Zionist president has offered unparalleled military and diplomatic support to Israel but also criticised its leaders for not doing more to protect civilians in besieged Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is imminent.

Muslim Americans