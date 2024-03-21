New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken the initial step toward seizing former President Donald Trump's properties in the state following a landmark $454 million judgment.

James' office registered the judgment with the county clerk's office in Westchester County on March 6, according to multiple reports. Trump has two properties there, including his Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club, Westchester.

Trump's attorneys said earlier this week that the former US president is having difficulty securing a bond while appeals play out and he contacted 30 insurance companies to underwrite his nearly half-billion dollar bond but has been rejected at each turn.

"A bond requirement of this enormous magnitude—effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion," attorneys wrote in the sprawling filling, "is unprecedented for a private company."

Trump built a public profile as a property developer and businessman in New York before entering politics. But despite the real-estate mogul's $2.6 billion estimated net worth, his lawyers say that it's been impossible so far to come up with the $454 million bond, due Monday.

Typically, such bonds would be underwritten by an insurer or specialised bond company.

Four days to deadline