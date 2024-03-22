Several US Jews have lashed out at former President Donald Trump after his recent remarks accusing Jewish Democrats of disloyalty to their faith.

Jonathan Sarna, American Jewish history professor at Brandeis University, said Trump is capitalising on tensions within the Jewish community.

"For people who hate Donald Trump in the Jewish community, certainly this statement will reinforce their sense that they don’t want to have anything to do with him," he said.

To many Jewish leaders in a demographic that has overwhelmingly identified as Democratic and supported President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump's latest comments promoted harmful antisemitic stereotypes, painting Jews as having divided loyalties and that there's only one right way to be Jewish religiously.

"That escalation of rhetoric is so dangerous, so divisive and so wrong," said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, the largest US Jewish religious denomination.

However Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, differs, and says the former president’s comments must be heard in context of the Israel's war on Gaza and Democratic criticisms of the state of Israel.

"What the president was saying in his own unique style was giving voice to things I get asked about multiple times a day,” Brooks said. “How can Jews remain Democrats in light of what is going on?” He contended the Democratic Party is "no longer the pro-Israel bastion it used to be.”

Trump's comments followed a speech by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the country’s highest-ranking Jewish official. Schumer, a Democrat, last week sharply criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the carnage in Gaza. Schumer called for new elections in Israel and warned the civilian toll was damaging Israel’s global standing.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," Trump retorted Monday on a talk show. "They hate everything about Israel."

A cascade of Jewish voices, from Schumer to the Anti-Defamation League to religious leaders, denounced Trump's statement.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, the Trump campaign doubled down, criticising Schumer, congressional Democrats’ support of Palestinians, and the Biden administration’s policies on Iran and on aid to Gaza.

Jeffrey Hert, an antisemitism expert at the University of Maryland, disagrees with Schumer’s call for a cease-fire in Gaza, but believes most Democrats support Israel — and he said a second Biden term would be better for it than a second Trump one.