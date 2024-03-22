Twenty-three soldiers have been killed in a "terrorist" ambush in western Niger during an offensive near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali, the defence ministry has said.

The soldiers were engaged in a security sweep in Tillaberi, in the three borders area, on Tuesday and Wednesday and were killed during a "complex ambush", it said late Thursday, adding that "about 30 terrorists had been neutralised".

The army raids were "designed to reassure local people" who were being targeted by armed groups engaged in "murders, extortion and cattle rustling", the ministry said.