An International Monetary Fund staff mission is in Ethiopia, a senior finance ministry official has said, as the nation faces a deadline with major creditor countries to secure a loan from the international lender.

The IMF confirmed the presence of the staff mission in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday.

Last month, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack had said the fund would send a mission to the Horn of Africa nation to discuss its request for a loan programme.

Ethiopia is in talks with the IMF to borrow around $3.5 billion under a reform programme, three sources familiar with the matter said in December.