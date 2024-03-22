While Israel already faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), experts have said the mass starvation it has enforced on millions of Palestinians in Gaza provides grounds for separate legal proceedings against the country and its leaders.

A new report this week by the Famine Review Committee said Gaza is facing "imminent famine," with 1.1 million – or half its population – at “catastrophic levels of hunger and starvation.”

It warned that if Israel keeps up its deadly blockade and actions, the number of Palestinians facing these conditions will nearly double by July.

International law specialist Michael Becker and famine expert Alex De Waal both believe that starvation in Gaza can lead to the prosecution of Israeli individuals at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As Becker explained, starvation in international armed conflict “can constitute a war crime under Article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Rome Statute,” referring to the founding treaty and legal basis of the ICC.

The provision he mentioned relates to “intentionally using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare by depriving them of objects indispensable to their survival, including willfully impeding relief supplies.”

Starvation also provides “the basis for certain crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” he said.

“Importantly, any evidence that Israel has impeded the delivery of humanitarian assistance with the goal of starving the civilian population – for whatever broader purpose – can also give rise to individual criminal liability under the Rome Statute,” Becker said.

“It will not be surprising if allegations of starvation feature prominently in any future action that the ICC prosecutor may take.”

De Waa l shared a similar assessment, saying any ICC action against Israeli individuals can be expected to rely on the enforcement of starvation in Gaza.

“If the ICC does identify individuals in Israel it wants to have arrested for war crimes, it’s quite likely they will be for starvation,” he said.

'No question'

De Waal also referred to the same Rome Statute article and pointed out its three key elements – intent, objects indispensable to survival, and willfully impeding relief supplies.