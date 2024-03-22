The world is witnessing "a collapse of the conditions under which people are able to survive" without additional supplies and a functioning infrastructure, head of the United Nations Development Programme told Anadolu news agency.

"The situation as we meet today is getting more and more desperate. We have seen this week also extremely worrying statistics about famine conditions," Achim Steiner said in an interview on Thursday.

Calling it a "man-made disaster," Steiner stressed that the solution would also be "man-made" by allowing enough humanitarian supplies to reach the over two million people in Gaza.

Noting that 70 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed and that most people are now internally displaced within Gaza, he stressed that sewage treatment facilities, electricity, and water resources in Gaza should be rebuilt in the future, when the guns fall silent.

"Tragically, (the war is) often killing women, children, people who are in a sense bystanders," he said. "They're innocent victims, they're civilians."

"Without additional supplies and a functioning infrastructure, we are witnessing literally a collapse of the conditions under which people are able to survive," he added.

He underlined that now the UN is focused on how can it help the people who have survived, who are internally displaced in Gaza, and who are still being forced to flee the fighting almost every day as there is "nowhere left to go."