Türkiye ranks 2nd in sending most humanitarian aid to Gaza
The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories reports that Türkiye has sent 19 percent of the total aid that has arrived, despite Israel's continued restrictions and limited entry permits for aid.
Of the total 74 ambulances allowed to enter Gaza, seven were donated by Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
March 22, 2024

Türkiye provides more aid to Palestine's besieged Gaza than nearly any other country in the world, according to official figures from the ground.

Fully 19 percent of the aid coming into Gaza came from Türkiye – despite Israel's continued restrictions and limited entry permits for aid – making it second only to the United Arab Emirates, which provided 27 percent of the aid, said the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Thursday.

Türkiye was followed by Saudi Arabia with 18 percent and Qatar with 8 percent, according to the data on the website of COGAT, which is affiliated with the Israeli Defence Ministry,

Of the total 74 ambulances allowed to enter Gaza, seven were donated by Türkiye.

Türkiye, Egypt, and the UAE have also coordinated the evacuation of 3,204 patients and injured individuals, along with 725 escorts, from Gaza for treatment abroad.

Ankara has continued to provide comprehensive humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with Cairo since the beginning of Israel's current offensive last October 7.

In addition, Türkiye continues to provide assistance to patients and injured people unable to access healthcare amid Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, which have killed some 32,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
