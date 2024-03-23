Drake Bell was 15 years old when his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, sexually abused him during the time when the duo was working for Nickelodeon, an American cable TV platform famous for children’s shows

“Think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, it became worse and worse, and worse… and worse, I was just trapped,” Bell said in the latest documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The abuse was constant, and it wasn’t just Peck but several employees at Nickelodeon who preyed upon underage talent, engaging in all forms of exploitation – emotional to sexual– as well as mental abuse and pornography.

The issue came to the surface when Investigation Discovery, an American TV network devoted to true crime documentaries, sat down with the then-child actors and writers from Nickelodeon between 1999 and 2004.

The four-episode bombshell documentary, exposing the dark reality of Nickelodeon, was released on Sunday, March 17.

Adult films alike entertainment

Much to the dismay and shock of all, especially the '90s kids who grew up watching Nickelodeon shows, the scandal has tarnished their childhood memories.

The documentary included actors from All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You.

Reflecting on his experience on All That, Kyle Sullivan noted, "The show was filled with uncomfortable sketches."

"I felt very exposed," recalls Brian Hearn, an African American who starred in All That.

“What really made me uncomfortable was wearing leotards," he said.

He feels he was racially stereotyped on the show, being cast as characters like Little Fetus, a rapper, and a teen cookie seller who seemed to reference drug dealing.

"I always did my best not to be a trooper, a complainer. Because we knew being close to Dan could mean an extra level of success. It was important to be on his good side."

The mastermind behind Nickelodeon's most-watched and popular shows is the former executive producer and creator Dan Schneider.

Each actor shared the sentiment that they didn't feel comfortable expressing their disagreement with Dan Schneider.

Hearn expressed that over time, it began to feel like they were trapped in a kind of torture chamber, unable to refuse or voice their discomfort.

Another former child actor from the series, Giovanni Samuel, recounted a scene requiring them to consume large amounts of fake coffee and sugar, likening the experience to waterboarding.

Not only were the scenes uncomfortable, but also the characters were subjected to inappropriate approaches, such as the character's last name, Penelope Taint, from The Amanda Show.

A writer from the show revealed that in the writer's room, Schneider claimed he would explain it as being inspired by the verb "taint," like "tainted," but wanted to keep the real meaning of the name as a secret, stating, "Don't tell what the word really means," in reference to its association with male genitalia.

For the accusations, Dan Schneider said, "Everything that happened on the shows I ran was carefully scrutinised by dozens of involved adults. All stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts."

In a social media video, he later apologised about his role in the claims against him about a toxic workplace for child actors and the crew.

Paedophiles on set

The arguably most shocking reveal in the docu-series is that Nickelodeon had not one or two but three paedophiles on set who were later convicted and fired.

The first paedophile was a production assistant, Jason Handy, who was in charge of walking the kids around the set to where they needed to be.

He was defined as "a normal member of the crew" and even appeared on screen at the end of several episodes.

One of the victims' mothers spoke out at the series. She mentioned that Brandi, her 11-year-old daughter, and Jason began exchanging emails, which initially seemed innocent. She would occasionally observe these emails between them.

A few months later, her mother realised something was upsetting her daughter when she suddenly shut down the computer and rushed into her room. That day, she found out that Jason had emailed the 11-year-old girl an explicit picture of himself with a note saying that he wanted to see that he was thinking of her.

The mother didn't press charges but withdrew her daughter from the industry the same day.

Jason Handy was later arrested in 2003 for kissing and touching a 9-year-old girl and later convicted of child abuse and child pornography with over 10,000 images of children, 1,768 images of young girls in erotic poses, 238 images in explicit poses and more.

Police found his diary in which he wrote: "I am a paedophile, full-blown."

"I even struggle on a day-to-day basis of how I can find a victim to rape if I have to."