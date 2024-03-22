Although the latest

deal

among EU negotiators to extend trade incentives for Ukraine for another year has been projected as a major win for the war-ravaged exporter of agricultural and steel products, there’s an elephant in the room.

A closer look at the agreement points to a rift between EU countries and the European Parliament, which is the EU’s only directly elected institution. The deal has caveats, which serve to “reinforce the protection of sensitive agricultural products” within the European Union.

A new automatic safeguard will also be added for certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey, to protect the EU market, according to a statement by the European Council.

There are no gloom and doom predictions for Ukraine’s export industry yet. The provisional agreement will let Kiev export goods to the European Union without duties and quotas until June 2025, thus allowing the $190 billion economy to sustain itself amid a drawn-out war with a much stronger adversary Russia.

In simpler words, the deal enhances the “safeguards” or protections by taking into account possible adverse impacts on the market of one or several member states, rather than the EU as a whole.

What the deal entails

Trade between the European Union and Ukraine was already taking place under the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The events of February 2022 prompted the EU to lift all tariffs that weren’t covered under the DCFTA to help support the Ukrainian economy in times of war.

The latest deal renews that regulation, which will be effective until June 5, 2025, to ensure the “continued suspension” of all outstanding customs duties and quotas.

The issue became contentious as farmers across Europe, particularly in Poland, Romania, and France, started organising massive demonstrations three months ago. They used tractors to block highways while calling for restricting agricultural imports from Ukraine.