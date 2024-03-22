In response to Ankara's proposal, the UN General Assembly included desecration of holy books, including the Quran, in a draft resolution on racism, discrimination, and hate crimes, Türkiye has said.

Ankara's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet said on Friday that “under Türkiye’s leadership, we added the UNGA resolution declaring crimes against holy books as violations of international law to the UNESCO decision draft.

“While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years.

"I noted that UNESCO should act in line with UN resolutions in this regard. The draft resolution was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Let's continue the fight.”