The global system is biased in favour of the nations that emerged victorious from the Second World War, Ambassador of Palestine to Türkiye Dr Faed Mustafa has said.

Mustafa made these remarks during a Ramadan event held in solidarity with Palestine, organised by Türkiye's national public broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), in Istanbul on Friday.

"The stance of Turkish President Erdogan, 'the world is bigger than five', encapsulates the core issue: how the international system shields only the WWII winners," Mustafa emphasised.

The Palestinian ambassador's comments come when nearly 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, with women and children constituting 70 percent of the casualties, as reported by the United Nations.

Quest for freedom to continue

"Israeli injustices in Palestine must cease," Mustafa asserted. "Palestinians are entitled to self-determination, and until this right is realised, the region will remain unstable."