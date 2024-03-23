Almost half of Haiti's people are struggling to feed themselves as gang violence spreads across the country, with several areas close to famine, international organisations said.

Inflation and poor harvests have also helped push Haiti to its worst levels of food insecurity on record, they said on Friday.

"Rising hunger is fuelling the security crisis that is shattering the country. We need urgent action now — waiting to respond at scale is not an option," Jean-Martin Bauer, the World Food Programme's Haiti director, said.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] — an organisation which sets a scale used by the United Nations and governments to assess hunger — said in a report that about 4.97 million people out of a population of about 11.5 million were facing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity.

Eight areas were now assessed to be in an emergency phase — the worst level before famine, it said.

These include the Artibonite Valley, Haiti's farming heartland, which has been badly hit by gangs expanding from the capital, Port-au-Prince, rural parts of the Grand-Anse peninsula and neighbourhoods of the capital such as the poor Cite Soleil district.

The Caribbean country has been gripped by violence since rival gangs unleashed a wave of attacks this month, including raids on police stations and the international airport.

The conflict has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Regional leaders are trying to form a transitional council, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has promised to resign once it is set up. But he is currently stranded abroad, shut out of the country after making a visit to Kenya to discuss the deployment of an international security force.

This has now been put on hold.