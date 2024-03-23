US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has once again left the Middle East empty-handed as Israel's hawkish prime minister rejected American appeals to call off a planned ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is overflowing with displaced civilians.

The tough message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday sets the stage for potentially difficult talks next week in Washington between top US officials and a high-level Israeli delegation.

Netanyahu said Israel is ready to "do it alone" in Rafah if necessary.

Despite their differences, the Biden administration has continued to provide weapons and diplomatic support, even as Israel has killed more than 32,000 people in Gaza, 70 percent of them women and minors, and led to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu said he told Blinken that Israel is working on ways to expel civilians from combat zones and to address the humanitarian needs of Gaza, where international aid officials say the entire population is suffering from food insecurity and starvation is imminent in the hard-hit north.

"I also said that we have no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah," Netanyahu said.

"I told him that I hoped we would do this with US support, but if necessary, we would do it alone."

Blinken, wrapping up his sixth visit to the Middle East since the war broke out, told reporters that the US shares Israel's goal of defeating Hamas.

"But a major ground operation in Rafah is not, in our judgment, the way to achieve it, and we were very clear about that," he said, adding that Israel faces growing isolation if it presses ahead.

The looming Rafah invasion has cast a shadow over ongoing efforts to forge a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Related Int'l system protects only those who won WWII: Palestine's envoy to Türkiye

US-Israel soured relations

The US initially sided strongly with Israel after the October 7. But relations have increasingly soured as the war drags on into its fifth month with Palestinian death toll soaring and US President Joe Biden risking voter backlash during election time.

The US position on a Rafah invasion shifted in recent days. Officials had called for a plan to get civilians out of harm's way.

Now, they say there is no credible way to do that.

"It risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardising its long-term security and standing," Blinken said.

US officials say other options, including specifically targeted attacks against known Hamas fighters and commanders, are the only way to avoid a civilian catastrophe.