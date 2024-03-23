Saturday, March 23, 2024

2121 GMT — Russia said it had repulsed a barrage of Ukrainian missiles fired at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the city's governor saying two people had been injured.

"According to initial information, more than 10 missiles have been shot down," Sevastopol's governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He added that a child and a woman were injured by debris from the downed missiles, which also damaged several residential buildings.

Russia annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014.

2140 GMT — Russia claims new village taken on Ukraine frontline

Russia claimed a new territorial victory over Ukrainian forces struggling to find weapons and troops while the two sides staged deadly aerial attacks on each other.

As a militant attack on a Moscow concert hall became a new flashpoint dispute between the arch-rivals, Russia's armed forces said they had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, just west of Bakhmut, the devastated city seized 10 months ago.

Russian forces have taken control of a string of frontline settlements in recent weeks, as Ukrainian forces suffer troop and ammunition shortages.

2136 GMT — Daesh solely responsible for Moscow attack, no Ukraine involvement, White House says

Daesh terror group bears sole responsibility for the deadly attack near Moscow on Friday and there was no Ukrainian involvement, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

The US government early this month shared information with Russia about a planned attack in Moscow and also issued a public advisory to Americans in Russia on March 7, Watson said in a statement.

"Daesh bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," Watson said.

2100 GMT — African leaders send condolences to Russia following terror attack

African leaders sent condolences to the people of Russia and the government, following a terror attack that killed more than 130 victims in Moscow.

The death toll from Friday’s shooting at the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region rose to 133 after additional bodies were pulled from the debris, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was shocked and saddened by the attack.

“We are deeply saddened and we pay our condolences to the people of Russia following the tragic terror attack that killed so many people,” he wrote on X. “It is always sad when so many people are killed in a terror attack.”

1116GMT — Kiev denies claims of Ukrainian link to Moscow attack

Kiev said it rejected Russian claims of a Ukrainian link to an attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people.

"The versions of Russian special services regarding Ukraine are untenable and absurd," presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after Russia's FSB said on Saturday it had arrested the gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine.

1437 GMT — Russia claims taking control of Ivanivske settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed it had taken control of the Ivanivske settlement, also known as Krasnoye in Russian, located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The ministry said that the Russian forces also managed to improve its position on the frontline.

The ministry said 171 Ukrainian drones, 29 rockets launched from HIMARS and Vampire multiple rocket launchers were shot down during the day.

The Belgorod region has become the most attacked Russian region, it said, noting that over 50 attacks were launched against this area during the day.

Separately, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two civilians were killed and two injured in Ukraine's shelling on Saturday.

"Over the past two weeks, 24 civilians were killed and 152 injured in Ukraine's shelling of the Belgorod region," he said.

0941 GMT — Ukrainian energy workers still restoring power after mass Russian strike