Slovakia will hold the first round of a presidential election that is a battle between the Central European country's Russia-leaning ruling camp and a pro-Ukraine opposition-backed candidate.

Parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini and liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok are the clear frontrunners among nine contenders.

Pellegrini is backed by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty amongst a list of inflammatory comments over Russia's invasion.

Korcok is staunchly pro-Ukraine, holding similar views to outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a government critic who chose not to seek a second term.

Latest opinion polls have suggested a tight race to become president of the NATO and EU member of 5.4M people.

An Ipsos agency survey indicated that Pellegrini, a former prime minister, would take 37 percent of the vote, while Korcok would receive 36 percent.

Polling stations will open for 15 hours at 0600 GMT. But since no one is expected to get the 50 percent vote share needed to win Saturday, Pellegrini and Korcok are expected to dispute an April 6 runoff.

"In the case of Korcok, the pro-Western orientation is absolutely obvious. His attitude towards Russia would be uncompromising," Koziak said.

Ukraine war

The war in neighbouring Ukraine since February 2022 has been an electoral campaign fixture that divides Slovaks.