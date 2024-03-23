The world needs to better manage its freshwater resources but thirsty new technologies touted as solutions could lead to "serious problems" if left unchecked, a UN report has warned.

Roughly half of the planet's population is facing grave water shortages, with climate change-linked droughts affecting more than 1.4B people between 2002 and 2021, the report for the UN cultural agency UNESCO said on Friday.

As of 2022, more than 2B people were without access to safely managed drinking water, while 3.5B people lacked access to decent toilets, it added.

On top of that, pharmaceuticals, hormones and industrial chemicals are seeping into the world's rivers.

The report, titled "Water for prosperity and peace", called for more water education, data collection and investment to address the crisis.

It also highlighted the limits of new computer-led solutions.

"An array of technologies is available to improve both water supply, water use efficiency and the quality and extension of sanitation services, it said.

But "several rapidly emerging technologies are highly water-intensive and, if left unchecked, could lead to serious problems in the near future."

Artificial intelligence (AI) had "the potential to enhance (river) basin management, emergency response, and the operation and maintenance of water supply and wastewater treatment plants," said the report.

But "AI and related technologies require large volumes of water for computer cooling systems, in addition to the (often water-intensive) energy required to power the equipment."