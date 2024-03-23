Around the Gaza's besieged largest hospital, Palestinians have witnessed constant bombardment, mass arrests, tanks and corpses littering the streets during a multiday Israeli raid, with no end in sight.

Israeli forces launched the operation in and around Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital on Monday, saying senior Hamas operatives were based at the sprawling compound.

Since then about 170 Palestinians have been killed and at least 800 hundred more have been arrested or questioned, who according to the Israel's unfounded claims are militant combatants.

And after five days, Israeli forces have shown no signs of pulling back.

"Everyone is afraid of being executed or arrested," said 59-year-old Mohammed, who lives about 500 metres from al-Shifa and gave only his first name.

"I feel that Gaza has become worse than the fires of hell," he told AFP.

"I saw many bodies on al-Shifa Street and tanks blocking the roads leading to the hospital. I saw fires in a house next to al-Shifa."

The surrounding areas, the Al-Rimal neighbourhood and Al-Shati refugee camp, are like "ghost towns", with only few residents remaining, said Mohammed.

Torture and detention

Many Palestinians in the territory's north, where Gaza City is located, fled south earlier in the war.