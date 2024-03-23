The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) hosted "A Night of Palestine in Ramadan," dedicated to raising awareness about the ongoing struggles of the Palestinian people amid Israeli aggression.

TRT's Director-General, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, spoke passionately, stating, "Sooner or later, Israel will realise that its existence cannot be sustained through the bloodshed of innocent children."

"As we observe Ramadan, our hearts go out to our Palestinian brothers and sisters enduring immense suffering," Sobaci said at the event held at the TRT Ulus Campus in Istanbul.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with those in Gaza, Rafah, and the West Bank, reaffirming that they are not alone in their struggle."

Palestine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr. Faed Mustafa, emphasised the dire situation in Gaza, stating, "We are talking about destruction exceeding 70 percent of the land in Gaza. Destruction affected everything in Gaza, including hospitals, universities, schools, mosques, and churches. They left nothing in Gaza."